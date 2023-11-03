Telus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $101.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.76 billion.

