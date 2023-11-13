Telesis Bio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) on Monday reported a loss of $10.6 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) on Monday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.

The synthetic biology company posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.4 million.

Telesis Bio expects full-year revenue in the range of $28 million to $30 million.

