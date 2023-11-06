Telesat: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Monday reported a loss of $762,000 in its…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Monday reported a loss of $762,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.80 per share.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $130.5 million in the period.

Telesat expects full-year revenue in the range of $514.4 million to $529.3 million.

