Teleflex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $137.1 million.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.64 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.27 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $746.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $734.8 million.

Teleflex expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.30 to $13.50 per share.

