Teekay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Corp. (TK) on Thursday reported net income of $26.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 26 cents per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $311.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $198.4 million.

