BARRIO LAS FLORES BARRANQUILLA, Colombia (AP) — BARRIO LAS FLORES BARRANQUILLA, Colombia (AP) — Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $45.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Barrio Las Flores Barranquilla, Colombia-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The architectural glass maker posted revenue of $210.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $211.1 million.

Tecnoglass expects full-year revenue in the range of $835 million to $848 million.

