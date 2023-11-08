TechTarget: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.7 million. The…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.7 million.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $57.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, TechTarget said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $57 million.

