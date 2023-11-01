TE Connectivity: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $552…

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $552 million.

The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $4.04 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.91 billion, or $6.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $1.70.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.85 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

