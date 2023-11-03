TDS: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Friday reported break-even earnings in its third…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Friday reported break-even earnings in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net loss that was 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The parent of U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

