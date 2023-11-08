TC Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $129.7 million in its third quarter.

The Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.94 billion in the period.

