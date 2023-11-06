TaskUs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $9.8…

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $9.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced digital services posted revenue of $225.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $219.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, TaskUs said it expects revenue in the range of $225 million to $227 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $915 million to $917 million.

