Target Hospitality: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

Listen now to WTOP News

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $45.6 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $145.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.8 million.

Target Hospitality expects full-year revenue in the range of $550 million to $580 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.