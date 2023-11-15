Target: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $971 million. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $971 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.10.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $25.4 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Target expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.90 to $2.60.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.