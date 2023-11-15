Target, Catalent rise; Alcon, Getty Images fall, Wednesday, 11/15/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Target Corp., up $19.67 to $130.46.
The retail giant reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.
Fiserv Inc., up $3.08 to $125.24.
The financial services technology company gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Alcon AG, down $4.43 to $70.53.
The eye care products maker reported disappointing third-quarter revenue.
Getty Images Holdings Inc., down 7 cents to $4.40.
The photography and video company cut its revenue forecast for the year.
Catalent Inc., up $4.03 to $39.56.
The maker of drug delivery technologies beat analysts fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., up 38 cents to $14.04.
The tire maker said CEO Richard J. Kramer will retire in 2024.
JD.com Inc., up $1.88 to $28.59.
The Chinese e-commerce company reported strong third-quarter financial results.
Fluent, Inc., down 10 cents to 48 cents.
The data and analytics company’s third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.