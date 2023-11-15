Target, Catalent rise; Alcon, Getty Images fall, Wednesday, 11/15/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday: Target Corp., up $19.67 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Target Corp., up $19.67 to $130.46.

The retail giant reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Fiserv Inc., up $3.08 to $125.24.

The financial services technology company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Alcon AG, down $4.43 to $70.53.

The eye care products maker reported disappointing third-quarter revenue.

Getty Images Holdings Inc., down 7 cents to $4.40.

The photography and video company cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Catalent Inc., up $4.03 to $39.56.

The maker of drug delivery technologies beat analysts fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., up 38 cents to $14.04.

The tire maker said CEO Richard J. Kramer will retire in 2024.

JD.com Inc., up $1.88 to $28.59.

The Chinese e-commerce company reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Fluent, Inc., down 10 cents to 48 cents.

The data and analytics company’s third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

