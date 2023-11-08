Tandy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF) on Wednesday reported earnings of…

FT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $636,000 in its third quarter.

The Ft Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The leather goods retailer posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period.

