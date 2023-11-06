Talos Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Monday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 15 cents per share.
The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $383.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377.4 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TALO
