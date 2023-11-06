Tactile Systems Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $22.3 million. On…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $22.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $69.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.4 million.

Tactile Systems Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $273 million to $277 million.

