Synopsys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $349.2 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of $2.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $3.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.04 per share.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.23 billion, or $7.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Synopsys expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.40 to $3.45.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Synopsys expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.33 to $13.41 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.63 billion.

