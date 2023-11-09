Synaptics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $55.6…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $55.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $237.7 million in the period.

