Sutter Rock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 5:38 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Wednesday reported net income of $25.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSSS

