SurModics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Wednesday reported profit of $6.7 million…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Wednesday reported profit of $6.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $28 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.5 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $132.6 million.

SurModics expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.32 per share to a loss of 97 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $116 million to $121 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRDX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.