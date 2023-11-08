Supernus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $153.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUPN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.