Superior Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Monday reported profit of $3.1 million in its third quarter.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The uniform maker posted revenue of $136.1 million in the period.

