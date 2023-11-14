Live Radio
SuperCom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 9:13 AM

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) on Tuesday reported profit of $146,000 in its third quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The traditional and digital identity solutions provider posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPCB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

