Super Micro: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Wednesday reported net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Wednesday reported net income of $157 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $2.75. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $3.43 per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Super Micro expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.40 to $4.88.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Super Micro expects full-year revenue in the range of $10 billion to $11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMCI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.