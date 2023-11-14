Live Radio
Super League Enterprise: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 5:04 PM

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.01.

The company posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period.

