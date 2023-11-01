Sunrun: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.07 billion in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.07 billion in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $4.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $563.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $559.7 million.

