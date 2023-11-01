VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » SunPower: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SunPower: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 7:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — SunPower Corp. (SPWR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The solar products and services company posted revenue of $432 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $429.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPWR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up