SunPower: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — SunPower Corp. (SPWR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32 million in…

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — SunPower Corp. (SPWR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The solar products and services company posted revenue of $432 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $429.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPWR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.