SunOpta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $145.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The natural and organic food company posted revenue of $152.5 million in the period.

SunOpta expects full-year revenue in the range of $614 million to $630 million.

