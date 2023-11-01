VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Summit Materials: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:58 PM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $230 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The construction materials producer posted revenue of $794.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $742 million, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $758.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

