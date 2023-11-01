Summit Materials: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $230 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $230 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The construction materials producer posted revenue of $794.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $742 million, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $758.1 million.

