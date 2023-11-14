Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Sumitomo Mitsui: Fiscal Q2…

Sumitomo Mitsui: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 5:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.93 billion in its fiscal second quarter.

The Tokyo-based bank said it had earnings of 29 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $15.29 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.29 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMFG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up