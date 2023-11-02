Stryker: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $692 million. The…

The Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to $2.46 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $4.91 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.88 billion.

