Home » Latest News » Strategic Education: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:55 AM

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $18.5 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $285.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $281.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

