Stratasys: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.3 million in its third quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $162.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.7 million.

Stratasys expects full-year earnings in the range of 10 cents to 14 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $620 million to $630 million.

