Stoneridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Novi, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The maker of electronic components for the automotive and other markets posted revenue of $238.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRI

