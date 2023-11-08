Steven Madden: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $64.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $552.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $545.1 million.

Steven Madden expects full-year earnings to be $2.40 per share.

