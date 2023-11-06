Sterling Infrastructure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported earnings of $39.4…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported earnings of $39.4 million in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share.

The civil construction company posted revenue of $560.3 million in the period.

Sterling Infrastructure expects full-year earnings to be $4.10 to $4.23 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion.

