Steris: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Steris Corp. (STE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $115.3 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.03 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The medical products maker posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

Steris expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $8.80 per share.

