Stericycle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The medical waste management company posted revenue of $653.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $680.3 million.

