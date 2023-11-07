Stellus Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 49 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $27.2 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.