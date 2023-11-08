Steel Connect: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.1 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

The supply chain business process management services company posted revenue of $40.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STCN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.