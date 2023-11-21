StealthGas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Tuesday reported profit of $15.7 million in its…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Tuesday reported profit of $15.7 million in its third quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 31 cents per share.

The ship owner serving the liquefied petroleum gas market posted revenue of $34.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $32.3 million.

