Starbucks: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.22 billion. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.22 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.06.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The coffee chain posted revenue of $9.37 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBUX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.