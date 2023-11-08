Star Equity: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Wednesday reported a loss…

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its third quarter.

The Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The diagnostic services and imaging company posted revenue of $10.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.