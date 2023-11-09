Stantec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $77.5 million. On…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $77.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $981.6 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $927.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.