Standex: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $18.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.74 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $184.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXI

