Standard BioTools: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21 million in its third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 15 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period.

Standard BioTools expects full-year revenue in the range of $100 million to $105 million.

