Stagwell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 7:29 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Stagwell Inc. (STGW) on Thursday reported net income of $653,000 in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The marketing communications company posted revenue of $617.6 million in the period.

Stagwell expects full-year earnings in the range of 73 cents to 78 cents per share.

