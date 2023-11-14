Staffing 360: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents.

The company posted revenue of $62.1 million in the period.

Staffing 360 expects full-year revenue in the range of $250 million to $265 million.

