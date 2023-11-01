SSR Mining: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.2 million. On a…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $385.4 million in the period.

