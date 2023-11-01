VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Home » Latest News » SSR Mining: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 6:22 AM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $385.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSRM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

